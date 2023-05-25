Acting President lauds diamond sector strides

Bulawayo Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S diamond sector is on a positive growth trajectory and is expected to significantly contribute towards the attainment of the US$12 billion mining economy by year-end, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

This comes at a time the country has assumed the chairmanship of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) for 2023, setting the stage for the hosting of two international diamond mining events next year.

The KP is a global body of diamond-producing nations that has 52 participants representing 82 countries, with the European Union and its member states counting as a single participant.

The assumption of chairmanship of the KP is an endorsement of a cocktail of policies epitomised by President Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra and the country’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

Speaking in Victoria Falls yesterday at the ongoing Kimberley Process Intersessional Meeting, Acting President Chiwenga said diamonds were expected to contribute US$1 billion to the country’s US$12 billion mining sector target.

He said it was gratifying to note that the sector was alive and working towards the attainment of the goal.

“Zimbabwe diamond sector is growing in a positive and continuous trajectory which is a source of pride,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

“I am glad the challenges that the diamond sector faced in years gone by are a thing of the past.”

Acting President Chiwenga said the Government of Zimbabwe respected the three pillars of the Kimberley Process as evidenced by the diamond sector’s symbiotic relationship.

“Zimbabwe has a vision of attaining an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030,” he said.

“The mining sector has been on an upward trajectory since 2018 and we expect this to continue towards 2030. The diamond sector will play a key role in our push towards Vision 2030.”

Acting President Chiwenga said the growth of the Zimbabwe mining sector had been anchored on the opening of new mines, revival of closed ones, projects utilisation and value addition as well as the expansion to increased capacity in line with the National Development Strategy 1.

He said it was pleasing to note the significant impact of the Kimberley Process in stopping the flow of conflict diamonds from the global supply chain.

This shows that a united front can result in long-term solutions to global problems.

Acting President Chiwenga heaped praises on African countries that have chaired the global body, noting that Zimbabwe took over the chairmanship from Botswana.

“African states supply the majority of global rough diamonds to the market, about 75 percent. It is necessary that Africans also play a crucial role in the sector,” he said.

“Diamond producers should continue to have a voice in the Kimberley Process and ensure that the downstream side of the diamond sector benefits from the resources.”

Acting President Chiwenga told delegates that at Chiadzwa, the Government has consolidated the operations of the mining companies to form the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), which is a parastatal and the biggest diamond producer in the country.

ZCDC is implementing the Sustainable Community Enterprises and Development (SCED) programme in the Chiadzwa community spending US$60 000 a month on local enterprise development projects.

Anjin Investments is another mining company successfully operating in the Chiadzwa region.

“Anjin constructed 488 households, two schools and a clinic in ARDA Transau as part of the community relocation programme,” he said.

“The company has the Anjin Schools bursary covering tuition fees for 150 students from 14 schools, with a target of 1 000 learners by 2025.”

Added to that, in the Midlands Province, which is home to RZM Murowa, which mines kimberlite diamond ore, Acting President Chiwenga said the company had focused on five key impact areas for its community projects, which are education, health, infrastructure and food security.

He said as part of initiatives to grow the country’s diamond industry, Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) was being engaged with a view of dispatching chiefs to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre next month to get an appreciation of the diamond value chain.

“This is part of efforts by the Government to ensure communities work hand in hand with our diamond mining companies,” he said.

The Acting President implored all diamond players to ensure that they undertake sustainable development projects in the mining areas to help the country reap rewards beyond the life of mining activities.

“This will ensure long-term positive impact of the sector on the livelihoods of the people. I am pleased to inform you that Zimbabwe has policies towards beneficiation and value addition of minerals to ensure maximum value is derived from our resources,” he said.

Acting President Chiwenga said the construction of a Gemology Centre in Mutare was expected to further increase local diamond cutting and polishing capacity.

The centre will also enable youths to benefit from skills training in valuation of diamonds, diamond cutting and polishing among other technical skills.

The high-level meeting, which began on Sunday, is ending tomorrow.