Acting President encourages focus, discipline in learners

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga made time for an impromptu chat with learners at St Dominics High School where he attended the funeral mass for the late Roman Catholic Bishop Emeritus Alexio Muchabaiwa on Thursday. – Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Mutare

ACTING President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has emphasised the need for school learners to take their studies seriously and desist from engaging in activities that hamper their success.

He also urged them to be grounded in religion and matters of faith which in turn mould them into being disciplined young adults as well as to stay focused on their life goals.

The Acting President said this when he got an impromptu chat with learners at St Dominics High School in Mutare where he had attended, with his wife Mrs Miniyothabo Chiwenga, the requiem mass for Bishop Alexio Muchabaiwa ahead of the burial later on the Thursday at Triashill Mission near Rusape.

Noticing the Acting President was about to leave, the learners came closer with the hope of getting a closer glimpse, but were called much closer and the Acting President approached them and gave them life nuggets.

“We want you to grow up disciplined,” said Acting President Chiwenga. “So, everything that is going to destroy your future must be set aside.

“Go to church everyday so that you will be strong in your faith, when you are strong in your faith you will be able to study.”

Education is a key pillar in the Government’s empowerment plan and journey towards an empowered upper middle-income economy as envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

Under the Second Republic, authorities introduced Education 5.0 curriculum, where the Government is going big on result-based education which should have a bearing on the economy as well as producing all-round graduates.

Government is also fostering a webwide approach that is aimed at making sure that all children get access to education of sufficient quality.

This is informed by President Mnangagwa’s belief that education is one of the assets for national prosperity.

With President Mnangagwa having configured Government’s commitment to an “All Government all stakeholders” approach, where everyone is expected to play a part towards the fulfilment of Government projects.

A PHD holder, Acting President Chiwenga just like President Mnangagwa is also a firm believer in education.

In his address to mourners at the requiem mass, he told the youths to follow the teachings of the late Saint John Paul II who said “Young people, do not be afraid to risk your life with our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Acting President appealed to church leaders to always conscientise young people to risk their lives with Jesus Christ.

“Not in drugs and substance abuse,” said Acting President Chiwenga. “Stand firm in saying no! no! no! to drugs, no to Mutoriro, no to Guka, no to Mbanje. As a country, we will not develop with a delinquent generation of youths.

“We want God fearing, disciplined and hardworking sons and daughters of the soil, with unity of purpose in modernising our country,” said Acting President Chiwenga.

Government has modelled an education system that ensures every child gets an opportunity to go to school regardless of parents’ social standing.

It is against this background that the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM) through which the Government pays fees for the less priviledged, has been progressively and continuously expanded.

The continuous expansion is aimed at eventually, making primary education free where parents and guardians do not pay school fees, with all costs catered for by the central Government.