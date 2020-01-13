Acting President donates mobile X-ray machine to Angel of Hope

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ACTING President Retired General Dr Costantino Chiwenga has donated a mobile Diagnostic X-ray machine to Angel of Hope Foundation in recognition of the organisation’s effort in championing the health delivery system in the country.

The Acting President handed over the machine to Angel of Hope patron, First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa at Zimbabwe house today.

Speaking during the handover ceremony the Acting President said there is need to equip public hospitals with the state-of-the-art equipment to ensure access to health facilities to everyone.

“We want to provide our doctors with the modern equipment in public health institutions. I sourced the equipment after the realisation of the good works carried by the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation. She will donate the mobile Diagnostic X-ray machine to a public hospital of her choice. We want the Angel of Hope to be the Angel of Reality,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga secured the machine from his own resources.

Speaking soon after receiving the donation, the First Lady commended the gesture by Dr Chiwenga for realising her sterling work in providing health delivery to the nation.

“I am really humbled by the donation made by the Acting President Dr Chiwenga. We expect everyone to contribute immensely to health delivery system in the country.

“We are extremely grateful for this wonderful gift from our Acting President,’’ she said.