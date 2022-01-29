Acting President consoles Dauramanzi family, calls for peace

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday consoled the family of nationalist Cde Jetro Dauramanzi (91), who died on Wednesday, and urged political parties to embrace continuously his desire for peace.

“Political parties must embrace a culture of tolerance, with losers doing so graciously, so as to develop the country,” the Acting President said at the Dauramanzi residence in Harare yesterday, where he announced that after consultations with President Mnangagwa, Cde Dauramanzi had been accorded a State assisted funeral.

His sentiments come as the country is scheduled to go to the polls on March 26 following President Mnangagwa’s proclamation allowing by-elections to fill National Assembly and local authority seats that fell vacant since the start of the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020. This caused delays in filling up the vacancies.

Acting President Chiwenga, who worked closely with the late national hero Major General Charles Dauramanzi who was the younger brother to Cde Jetro, said the name Dauramanzi was associated with working for one’s country selflessly.

“Let us appreciate the role played by the likes of Cde Dauramanzi in liberating this country and working for it after the liberation struggle,” he said.

“We say rest in peace but let us look at the good that he did and follow his footsteps like what he wrote that unity is power.

“We have the upcoming by-elections; let us conduct them in peace, in peace as a united nation. This time we do not want to hear any form of violence so that we follow what Cde Dauramanzi said, that unity is power.

“Those who could have lost should do so graciously and congratulate winners and even offer to assist the winners as we develop our country.”

Acting President Chiwenga said some political party leaders tend to advise their supporters to go rogue in a bid to make the country ungovernable, but emphasised that the practice should stop.

Having different political orientations was normal, but the common goal should be unity and the development of the country, which liberation heroes fought for.

Acting President Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa, was touched by the death of Cde Dauramanzi and ordered that he be accorded a State assisted funeral.

The late Cde Dauramanzi was one of the nationalists who championed and supported the cause of the liberation struggle.

“It was with a deep sense of shock and grief that I learnt of the untimely demise on Wednesday afternoon of the late Cde Jetro Dauramanzi, at Parirenyatwa Hospital, following a short illness,” said Acting President Chiwenga in a statement.

On behalf of President Mnangagwa, the nation and his own behalf, Acting President Chiwenga expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Dauramanzi family, especially his wife, Gogo Oripa and the children, “who have lost a beloved husband, father and mentor”.

“May they derive solace from the rich legacy he has left behind, and be comforted by the knowledge that the nation grieves with them,” said Acting President Chiwenga.