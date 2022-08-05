Acting President Chiwenga visits Mhlanga home

Acting President Chiwenga and wife Colonel Miniyothabo visit the Mhlanga family in Nguboyenja Pictures by: Eliah Saushoma

Mukudzei Chingwere in Bulawayo

Iconic playwright Cont Mhlanga will be remembered as one of the foremost champions of Zimbabwean culture and heritage and Government appreciates the role he played, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

The Acting President made the remarks this morning when he visited the Mhlanga homestead in Nguboyenja to pay his condolences following the passing on of the arts icon on Monday.

President Mnangagwa, who is away in Mozambique, earlier this week mourned the passing on of Mhlanga and also honoured him with a State-assisted funeral.

Acting President Chiwenga was accompanied by his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga.

Speaking during the visit, Acting President Chiwenga said he personally got to know about the late playwright through his wife who worked with the late in the boards of Skyz Metro and Breeze FM radio stations.

“He will be remembered for championing the Ndebele culture,” said VP Chiwenga.

“When he opened his Amakhosi Arts Centre, he proved his prowess. He wrote many books used as set books in schools and he mentored youths at his centre. He also taught many present day artists,” said Acting President Chiwenga