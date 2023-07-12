Acting President Chiwenga heads to Rusape

Ruling Zanu PF supporters in song and dance canvassing for President Mnangagwa ahead of a rally to be addressed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at St Therese High School in Rusape :- Picture by Mukudzei Chingwere.

Mukudzei Chingwere in Rusape

St Therese High School in Makoni West constituency, Manicaland Province, is the venue of yet another ruling Zanu PF party high level interface with the electorate as Acting President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected here for a rally this morning.

Acting President Chiwenga and several other Politburo members are due to share the revolutionary party’s manifesto for the August 23 harmonized elections in which President Mnangagwa is the party’s Presidential candidate and pollsters’ favourites.

Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha who has already arrived at the venue, told The Herald that they are expecting Cde Chiwenga and other national and provincial party leaders to meet the electorate at St Therese High School.

“We are expecting the Honourable Vice President Chiwenga here this morning,” said Cde Bimha, “If you look at the thousands that are here and those still coming in against this cold weather, it goes to show you how committed the people are to their beloved governing party.

“August 23 is a mere formality. People are energised to re-elect President Mnangagwa back into office together with our parliamentary and council candidates.

“Today, the Honourable VP will be sharing with them what the revolutionary party has done, what it is doing and what its plans are for the future because a good term deserves another,” said Cde Bimha.

The rally is expected to draw attendees from the host National Assembly constituency, Makoni West – where the party is being represented by Cde Jenfan Muswere and the nearby constituencies of Makoni North, Makoni Central, Makoni South and Headlands.

As early as 7.30am, scores of party faithfuls had braved the chilly weather and started trickling in ahead of the rally.

Manicaland Province has a rich revolutionary history dating back to the days of the liberation struggle when the province became the main transit corridor for liberation fighters who skipped the country for Mozambique for military training.

It has, since independence, mainly voted for the ruling Zanu PF and its candidates.