ACCZ throws weight behind Vision 2030

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe(ACCZ) has thrown its weight behind the country’s Vision 2030 saying the nation is already realising tangible benefits from President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership.

ACCZ president, Archbishop Edgar Maireva said President Mnangagwa is championing the socio-economic transformation that has set the country on a firm path to attaining upper middle income society status by 2030.

Addressing other leaders from more than 50 indigenous churches during an ACCZ meeting in Masvingo, Archbishop Maireva highlighted his organisation’s full confidence in President Mnangagwa and his administration’s capacity to lead Zimbabwe to the Promised Land.

“We want to make it clear that we are fully behind President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic’s policies and programmes that are evidently bearing fruit and setting Zimbabwe on course to be a self-reliant upper middle-income society by 2030,” said Archbishop Maireva.

He also spoke against drug and substance abuse and the abuse of women.

Archbishop Maireva said his organisation strongly condemns child marriages.

The church leader also urged indigenous churches to avoid fights and splits by coming up with solid constitutions to allow smooth succession in the event of a church leader’s death.