Accountant in court for fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

An assistant accountant with the Ministry of Health and Child Care Tinotenda Bayai has appeared in court for defrauding her employer of US$330.

Bayai allegedly manufactured a receipt book which she used to issue to clients for service rendered and used the money for personal use.

Bayai was responsible for collecting revenue and receipting money from the ministry’s clients.

The ministry was represented by one of its accountants, Prudence Ticharwa.

The State alleged that during the period extending from September to this October, Bayai received payments from several clients on different occasions and issued them receipts from her fraudulently-acquired receipt book with serial numbers.

The offence came to light in October at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, when Mirobs Investments Private Limited, a company represented by Nicholas Saunders approached the ministry for health products inspection.

Saunders was asked to pay an inspection fee and but was told that the fee was already paid on October 5.

Ticharwa with due diligence, checked with the books to confirm the alleged statement but could not locate the name.

This prompted her to ask for the hard copy of the receipt from him.

The court heard that upon production of the receipt by Saunders, Ticharwa noted that serial number 234531BB receipted in the name of Mirobs Investments was different from their current receipt book with serial numbers from 831301CC to 831400CC.

Ticharwa conducted a reconciliation process, checked with the client and found 14 fraudulently acquired receipts processed by Bayai.

Ticharwa reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Bayai on October 16.

She was granted US$50 bail when she appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.