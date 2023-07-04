Accident victims identified

Crime Reporter

Police have named the five people killed when a Yutong bus collided head-on with a Toyota Allion on Saturday at the 81km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had informed the victims’ next of kin.

He named the dead as: Alexio Kamumvuri (48), Varaidzo Musapurwa (32) and Maila Dungwizha, (a one-year-old girl) all of 10 Impala Plains in Rovangoma, Karoi; and Tatenda Kisi (22) and Mudonhi Chihuri (33) of 21 Gilford Road, Southerton, Harare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to adhere to road rules and regulations and avoid night driving if possible,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.