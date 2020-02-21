Breaking News
Accident claims four

Accident claims four

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Accident claims four

21 Feb, 2020 - 20:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Accident claims four

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo
Four people died on the spot while the driver of a Honda fit vehicle they were travelling in was seriously injured after they were involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck as he tried to overtake at a bend just outside Gweru city along the Gweru-Harare Highway this evening.

When The Herald crew arrived at the scene, fire fighters from the Air Force were already at the scene removing the bodies of two females and two male adults from the back of the Honda Fit. The driver of the Fit was still trapped in the wrackage screaming for help. He was rescued after about 20 minutes. He sustained serious head and leg injuries.
The driver of the haulage truck escaped unhurt. Police details at the scene confirmed the deaths.

more to follow….

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting