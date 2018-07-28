Acceleration in healing of broken hearts

Bishop B. Manjoro Dunamis

Jesus heals broken hearts! You see a wound on your leg if handled well will quickly cure and dry up, but a bruise, worse off in the inside, right on your heart, naturally may not heal easily.

This is the reason why people even as grown adults can break into tears upon seeing an uncle that hurt them when they were a teenager.

Inner bruises, inner pain, inner bleeding and inner suffering are not a thing to be lightly taken. It requires what we call inner healing! This is a work of the Holy Spirit of God who applies oil on all the bruises and brings healing supernaturally!

In this year of a double portion, a lot has happened, but don’t let hurts destroy you — the oil of God must touch and heal every bruise in your life! O hallelujah!

“And as they thus spake, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them and saith unto them, Peace be unto you. But they were terrified and frightened, and supposed that they had seen a spirit. And he said unto them, Why are ye troubled? And why do thoughts arise in your hearts? Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me and see; for a spirit hath not flesh, and bones, as ye see me have. And when he had thus spoken, he shewed them his hands and his feet. And while they yet believed not for joy, and wondered he said unto them, Have ye here any meat? And they gave him a piece of a broiled fish and of an honeycomb, and he took it, and did eat before them,” Luke 24:36-44.

The story begins the day before when the women went in the morning to check at the grave of Jesus if his body was well.

They saw the stone removed and one angel at where his head was and one at where his feet was. One of the angels said “why do you look for the living among the dead?” Listen, don’t remain friends in the grave of pain and sorrow! Rise up with Christ!

Don’t be tied to your uncles, brothers, friends, and everything from the past that kept you stagnant for years! It’s time to shake yourself and say to yourself, where I was, what I was – you will not find me there anymore!

I have resurrected! The way I pray, fast, work, relate, plan and live has changed! The power of resurrection breaks you free from the past and brings the oil of the Holy Spirit, which ministers inner healing to your life! Understand, accept and believe that you rose with Christ from the dead. The old things are no more, 2 Corinthians 5:17.

Despite how disappointing, how bleak, or terrible your past may seem — light, joy, favour and the newness of life has come!

Yes, they hurt you, they spoke damaging words, tainted your image, caused you to be sacked off from work, caused you pain for six years, friend, its time you be free and go to the next level of your life. But bishop right now I am behind bars, serving a long sentence, I do not deserve, what will become of my life?

Be of good courage my friend, God is able, faithful and a good God. This is a good year for you. Be healed in your heart and take the joy of the Lord which is your strength!

Joseph, Job, Paul and Silas went through difficult times but we know one thing for sure — God was faithful, might and strong on their behalf. He neither sleeps nor slumbers, Psalms 121:4. Receive inner healing from the Greatest Physician Jesus Christ!

You see before this resurrection day Jesus needed a donkey to ride on like that time he entered into Jerusalem.

But after he died and resurrected, he needed a donkey no-more, nor a scorch cart! O hallelujah! Jesus entered closed doors, and rode on a cloud on his way to heaven, as they be-held him.

What does it mean to us today? It means a new dimension has come! Zvekukwara-kwara nekushaya zvapera (begging, groping and lack is over!). Before year end you will drive your car, and get the desire of your heart!

Listen church the day has come, the hour has come for the church to rise up and go to another dimension. Be healed of the broken heart as you read now! Even if that man or that woman let you down! Release and move on!

Here now is the most touching secret and power of the resurrection of Christ, I got excited when I learnt it and discovered it.

It’s the key to healing of your life and all bruises that may have haunted and pained you for a long time. On the scripture above we see Jesus standing in the room with the disciples saying peace to you.

He stretched his hands, showed them his feet and they saw the holes caused by the nails driven in his body three days ago.

Here is the miracle, he was not hurting! O glory to God! 3 days ago, he was bruised, wounded, put a crown of thorns, pierced on his side, spat on, mocked, laughed and went through the worst emotional trauma ever — yet after resurrection, yes the marks of nails are there but no pain.

He died hurt, bleeding and rose up healed, strong, shining and powerful like never before! Job lost all but he got more powerful and blessed than before! O I like it, I like it! This is powerful!

Friend — receive your healing today. Receive inner healing today and be healed of every bruise in Jesus name. You have resurrected! What they did to you is no-more, you are now in a new dimension.

Eh, but Bishop with where I’m coming from and what was done to me, am I really free and healed in my heart?

Friend, I leave you with the seven words that have changed my life, ministry, and many other lives around the world, “For with God all things are possible,” Mark 10:27.