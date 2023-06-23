Accelerated dam construction boosts farmers’ optimism

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter.

Farmers are optimistic that they will be able to boost agricultural production following construction of 12 large dams across the country since 2018.

Construction of 12 large dams is being accelerated to put at least 350 000 hectares under irrigation by 2025 as the need to boost crop production grows and insure production against climate problems.

The rolling out of dam construction countrywide will boost agricultural production, provide potable water and install mini-hydro power projects as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa seeks to revolutionise agriculture, especially for smallholder farmers.

Beneficiaries of the schemes have thanked President Mnangagwa for the scheme which they said will transform their livelihoods.

Farmers across the country also praised the initiative saying it would go a long way in alleviating poverty and hunger in the communities.

Mrs Joyline Mawurukira of Guruve indicated that dams would provide water to the surrounding communities as well as create jobs for local communities.

Dande dam will provide irrigation and also provides water for household and industrial use in Guruve and Mbire areas. “It is also going to provide tourism, fishing and food sufficiency in the districts. People are going to benefit a lot. Once this area is irrigated people will get food and their lives will be improved as their hardships are eliminated. School drop outs will be eliminated. The community will also benefit from good food like fish,” she said.

Pretty Muchihwa of Mudhindo of Chinhoyi said the dams and irrigation would enable most people to make a better living in the society through gardening.

“We can now sustain our families. It was difficult for us to send our children to school but with these projects they can now go to school because we can acquire cash from our produce to send them to school. We are very grateful to the Government on this initiative,” he said.

Mrs Marble Muzanenhamo of Banket indicated that the irrigation will help the majority to do fishing business.

“People who are victims of gender-based violence are the ones who rely on their husbands for survival. If you are self-employed you will not get into such troubles. These dams will help to stabilise marriages since no one will depend on each other, but rather people will be helping each other.”

Mr Charles Chamunorwa of Kachuta village in Guruve also stressed that school dropouts, robberies and prostitution will be eliminated following the completion of the dam. “The reason why people are doing all those evil deeds is poverty. Once all these dams are complete people will do farming, fishing and other serious business which generate income for the families,” he said.

Recently, Silobela residents praised Vungu dam saying it would go a long way in alleviating poverty and hunger in the community. Headman of Ward 25, Mr Kossana Nkiwane, said they were grateful to have a dam which will sustain the families in the community.

“Water is life, hence this project will enable us to earn a living because we can now grow different types of crops which are essential for our living. Children can now go to school because we can acquire cash from our produce to send them to school. We are very grateful for the Government for this initiative,” he said.

The Second Republic is constructing dams across the country to address water challenges and also climate-proof the agricultural sector which remains the mainstay of the country’s economy

Since coming to power, the President has been implementing game-changing projects in every part of the country through development that leaves no one and no place behind.

President Mnangagwa last week commissioned Chivhu dam in Mashonaland East.

A whopping US$1 billion has been set aside for the construction of 12 high-impact dams with the flagship being the Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Matabeleland North province, which is now 70 percent complete, a project mooted in 1912 but that came to fruition under the Second Republic.

Other major dams under construction are Semwa Dam in Rushinga, Ziminya Dam in Nkayi, Matabeleland North, Vungu Dam in Silobela, Midlands, while Muchekeranwa Dam near Marondera has since been completed.