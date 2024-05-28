Abusive stepmom convicted

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Nyatsime woman was convicted of assaulting her stepson and was given a wholly suspended six-month jail sentence on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Yeukai Maisiri (24) pleaded guilty when she appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate, Ms Karen Jeffrey.

She was charged with ill-treatment of a child.

Maisiri’s husband said he will take the child to live with his mother and assured the court that the minor will be safe.

Prosecutor Mr Passmore Rulenso told the court that the complainant is a five-year-old boy.

The court heard that sometime in April, Maisiri assaulted the child with two sticks all over the body after he soiled himself whilst on the bed.

The matter came to light after the police received a tip-off from an unknown person.

A police report was filed, leading to Maisiri’s arrest.

The child was medically examined and the doctor noted that he had multiple scars and bruises on his abdomen, chest, back and lower limb.