ABC Auctions US$1 million armed robbery trial witness testifies

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The trial for two suspected armed robbers who allegedly stole cash and jewellery worth over US$1,2 million from ABC Auctions continued today with the State calling its witness Mrs Shylo Keth.

Phebion Nyuke and Osinege Zvomuya of Matange Village, Chief Mutumba, Madziwa, are facing two counts of armed robbery.

In her testimony, Mrs Keth who is the Finance manager at ABC Auctions told the court that the money which was stolen was in three safes.

She said the suspects used explosives to open the safes since they were locked.

Mrs Keth said she could smell the explosives when they arrived at the crime scene.

She added that ABC Auctions suffered as a result of the robbery since the majority of the cash belonged to creditors.

“We had to retrench some employees as a result of the incident.”

During cross-examination by Nyuke’s lawyer, Joseph Nemaisa, Mrs Keth said there is no document supporting that prior to the robbery they had jewellery.

Responding to a question by Mr Nemaisa on whether there was evidence before the court to support the value of the jewellery she said no.

He put it to Mrs Keth that besides her word of mouth there is nothing before the court proving that they had such an amount before the incident.

Mr Nemaisa also said Mrs Keth failed to quantify the number of jewellery that was stolen.

He also put it to her that she made a formal statement to the police after some jewellery was recovered.

When Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who is representing Zvomuya, took over cross-examination he questioned Mrs Keth on why the police only brought a few pieces of jewellery before the court as exhibits, she said she believed the remainder was still in the possession of CID.

Mr Madhuku put it to Mrs Keth whether he was correct to say she was in court because there was a robbery not that the robbery was committed by the accused persons in the dock, she said yes.