ABC Auctions robbers in court

Two of the four robbers who got away with US$1.2 million after robbing ABC Auctions arrive at Harare Magistrate's Court in the company of detectives. Picture by Lee Maidza

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

TWO suspected armed robbers have appeared in court on allegations of stealing cash and goods worth over US$1,2 million from ABC Auctions.

Kelvin Marimo of number 18043 Unit M Seke, Chitungwiza who is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Osinege Zvomuya of Matange Village,

Chief Mutumba, Madziwa who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Army were facing two counts of armed robbery when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere.

They were remanded in custody until October 27 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

On the first count, the court heard that on October 8 at around 1am, Marimo, Trymore, Bondamakara (now deceased) and five others who are still at large hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

Pursuant to their plan, they proceeded to Sagitarian Private Limited trading as ABC Auctions where they scaled over the precast wall and approached Langton Ziromba and Editor Meda who were guarding the premises.

It is alleged that the accused persons simultaneously pointed pistols towards the security guards and ordered them to lie down and tied their hands and legs with shoelaces. The court heard that they searched them and took cellphones, bloodhounds and panic buttons.

The accused persons allegedly forced entry into the offices where they broke 6 safes using grinders and explosives.

They stole cash amounting to US$1 014 000 and jewellery worth US$250 000.

The court heard that on October 11 detectives from CID Homicide received information that led to the arrest of the accused persons and managed to recover US$14 239 cash and jewellery worth US$35 961.

On the second count, the court heard that on October 5 the complainant who is a security guard was deployed at Steward Bank offices to do guard duties.

He commenced duty with everything intact.

The following day the complainant was doing parameter checks at the premise and he noticed six accused persons who were already on the premise and three of them were armed with unidentified pistols.

One of the accused persons pointed a pistol at the complainant and ordered him to sit down they searched him and took his pistol a revolver loaded with five rounds and a Vivo cellphone with an Econet line.

It is the State’s case that one of the accused was left guarding the complainant and the others were busy breaking the main office door, they forced open the door using an iron bar and entered the office.

While inside they proceeded to the teller’s office where they took two Chubb safes and opened one of them using a grinder and they found nothing, they forcibly opened the manager’s office but nothing was stolen.

The court heard that the accused opened the other safe but there was nothing in it.

The total value of goods stolen was US$1 350 and nothing was recovered.