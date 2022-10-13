ABC Auctions robber shot dead, two arrested

Two of the four robbers who got away with US$1.4 million after robbing ABC Auctions arrive at Harare Magistrate's Court in the company of detectives. Picture by Lee Maidza

Crime Reporter

A suspected armed robber believed to have been part of gang that recently raided ABC Auctions in Harare was shot and killed yesterday in Epworth during a shootout with police detectives.

Two of his accomplices were also arrested during the shootout and are assisting police with investigations.

The suspect has been identified as Trymore Bondamakara.

The development comes after police have been investigating the circumstances which led to the robbery at ABC Auctions along Seke Road, Harare, which occured last Saturday at around 1.30 am, where four robbers, armed with four pistols, attacked two security guards who were on duty at the premises.

They tied the security guards with shoe-laces and put them under the guard of two robbers while the other two proceeded to the company offices, where they blasted five safes and reportedly stole cash and property worth US$1 400 000.