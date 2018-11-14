Abbas calls for emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli attacks on Gaza

RAMALLAH. – Upon the instructions of President Mahmoud Abbas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki instructed the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, to discuss the ongoing Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Malki also requested the Palestinian mission to the Kingdom of the Netherlands to file a complaint at the International Criminal court (ICC) over Israel’s recent attacks against the Palestinian people in the besieged Strip. – WAFA