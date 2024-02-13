Abattoir operators warned against buying stolen cattle

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Owners of abattoirs that purchase stolen cattle risk a nine-year jail term for being accomplices to stock theft.

The police gave this warning after an ox and cow were recovered waiting to be slaughtered at an abattoir in Shamva.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said abattoir operators found on the wrong side of the law will be charged as accomplices.

On February 6, this year, Ranganai Gumisai (48) of Domil Farm in Bindura secured a herd of four cattle in a kraal at around 6 pm.

In the morning he discovered that two of the cattle were missing.

He tracked the spoors and it led to tyre tracks suggesting that the cattle were ferried by a truck towards Shamva.

A report was made to the police and the investigation led to the Tinotenga Mombe abattoir in Shamva where the cattle were recovered.

The cattle were awaiting slaughter.

The cattle rustlers, Shingirai Muronda (42) and Ackim Meki (36) were arrested.

Insp Mundembe applauded communities for cooperating in the investigation leading to the recovery of the cattle.

“We urge communities to demand movement permits on any cattle they see being transported. Also, farmers must brand their cattle for easy identification. Support village anti-stock theft committees and cooperate with the police,” he said.