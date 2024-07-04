AAG steps up investment drive in China

Mr Tawanda Dozva (Center) poses with some of the prominent Chinese entrepreneurs and business leaders after their meeting in Guangzhou

Herald Reporter

A local empowerment lobby group, Affirmative Action Group (AAG), has intensified its investment campaign drive in China to attract investors into the country’s economic sectors.

The lobby group recently convened a series of strategic meetings in Guangzhou City, China, where they engaged prominent Chinese entrepreneurs and business leaders to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The discussions focused on key sectors such as mining, agriculture and construction, with the aim of attracting foreign direct investment and promoting economic cooperation between the two nations.

In a statement yesterday, AAG chief spokesperson and strategist, Mr Tawanda Dozva revealed that the group successfully promoted the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement drive in China.

“The meetings highlighted significant investment prospects in Zimbabwe, aligning with President Mnangagwa’s policy of re-engagement and economic revitalisation,” he said.

AAG, Mr Dozva added, plans to co-host a Zimbabwe investment promotion event in Guangzhou with the Guangdong Passenger Union in August, thereby further boosting economic cooperation between the two nations.