AAG courts Asian, international investors

Business Correspondent

Local empowerment lobby group, Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has embarked on a robust investment drive in Asia, starting with China where it recently met with several business people in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, to discuss investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Representatives of Guangdong Province Hakka Overseas Friendship Association (GDKFA) and AAG called on its members to explore business opportunities in both countries as part of the long term initiative to bolster the economic and diplomatic relations that are already in existence.

Speaking at the meeting held in Guangzhou on Tuesday, AAG chief spokesperson and strategist, Mr Tawanda Dozva implored the business community in the province to invest in Zimbabwe in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy of re-engagement and engagement.

“I believe that the Guangdong Hakka Federation can play an important role in mobilising Guangdong business people, especially global Hakka entrepreneurs to visit and invest in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Zimbabwe has abundant mineral resources such as lithium and copper, as well as resources such as agricultural land. As a country we do have good relations with China, and I believe this is a huge market opportunity for Chinese entrepreneurs and global guest entrepreneurs to collaborate with Zimbabwe on areas of interest.

“Our President, His Excellency Cde Mnangagwa has already made it clear that Zimbabwe is open for business through his re- engagement and engagement policies.”

Mr Dozva proposed to co-host a special promotion of Zimbabwe in Guangzhou with the Guangdong Passenger Union around August.

“It would be good if more Guangdong entrepreneurs understand the investment environment and business potential of Zimbabwe and create more opportunities for Zimbabwean enterprises and products to enter the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” said Mr Dozva.

Executive chairman and secretary general of the Guangdong Province Hakka Overseas Friendship Association, Mr Zhong Wendong expressed the organisation’s interest to invest in various sectors in Zimbabwe.

He said he will soon mobilise a groups of entrepreneurs who had already shown interest in investing in the country.

“We have more than 100 million Hakkas in the world, and they are distributed in hundreds of countries and regions around the world, many of whom are successful entrepreneurs in various industries,” he said.

“Guangdong is home to the largest Hakka population and the most active Hakka entrepreneurs in the world. I am happy to say that the Guangdong Tourist Association is willing to support Zimbabwe’s investment promotion activities with practical actions and promote trade between China and Zimbabwe to promote win-win cooperation between the two sides.”

Mr Dozva paid tribute to Mr Kwang Aaron Poon, the chairperson of the Global Business Council who played a major role by engaging AAG representatives to facilitate the meetings.

Mr Kwang said he will continue to support Asia and international investors so that they work with the Zimbabwe empowerment lobby group.

The director of Overseas Liaison Department Zhong Xuexian, chairman of Guangzhou Consular Management Club Liu Jia, member of Guangdong Tourist Federation, director of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Hospital Management Office Deng Xihui and general manager of CITIC Guoan Borui Fund Ma Haijie also attended the meeting.