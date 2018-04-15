A tale of two album launches. . . Ex-Q unveils ‘Tseu Tseu’ at Unplugged

Arts Reporter

It was a fantastic affair in Borrowdale on Saturday when Ex-Q launched his new album “Tseu Tseu” at the popular Uplugged event.

The venue had people from all walks of life and the musician did his best to unleash his new release in style.

He went on stage amid wild cheers and his live band did well to play most songs that he usually does on backtracks.

He had energetic dancers that easily changed their styles from hip-hop to rhumba moves, much to the delight of the audience.

The young dancers exhibited immense talent that kept revellers cheering their performance throughout Ex-Q’s act.

It was exciting when the host of the night challenged Ex-Q to dance towards the end of his slot. The musician showed rare moves, but admitted that dancing is not in his blood.

During his act, he acknowledged the presence of Ammara Brown who was given a chance to sing her lines of their duet “Bhachura”.

Although she did not go on stage, Ammara got the microphone and belted the lines from the crowd, giving the act an exciting edge.

It seemed Ammara was initially reluctant to take part in the song until Ex-Q insisted by doing a common comic child play gesture known as ‘kumbira kumbira karema’.

Ammara could not resist the passionate plea and agreed to do her part although it was just a teaser of her usual act.

People also went wild when Ex-Q did “Nhema” that is originally a collaboration with Killer T. The fans sang along and danced wildly to the track.

The musician also acknowledged musician DJ Stavo’s presence, but they could not do the “Sweet Love” track together as many expected.

It was indeed a spectacular launch for Ex-Q who was also supported by his mentor from Military Touch Movement stable Jah Prayzah who gave a spirited performance ahead of the unveiling of the album.

Many other artists supported Ex-Q as he celebrated the birth of his new musical baby titled “Tseu Tseu”.