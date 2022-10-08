A spear and a shield for the Chevrons!

BRING IT ON . . . Zimbabwe national cricket team captain Craig Ervine (right) performs a war-cry after receiving souvenirs from the ZC’s vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka at a send-off ceremony held for the World Cup-bound team at the Robert Mugabe International Airport yesterday

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

AS a reminder of the intense battles they expect to fight at the ICC T20 World Cup, the Zimbabwe national cricket team were yesterday handed a symbolic shield and spear as part of their souvenirs at send-off function organized by Zimbabwe Cricket.

Chevrons skipper Craig Ervine was given the mementos by Zimbabwe Cricket vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka, who challenged the team to draw inspirations from the ornaments and hoist the nation’s flag high at the 16-team tournament that begins next week in Australia.

The Zimbabwe team left for Australia yesterday evening. A sendoff ceremony was held late in the afternoon at Robert Mugabe International Airport where the team was seen off by the ZC senior management that included managing director Givemore Makoni and also members of the supporters’ union.

Matshaka said the Chevrons, who start their campaign at the group stage, should fight hard to achieve their dream at the 16-team tournament. Zimbabwe were drawn in Group B along with Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies.

The veteran sports administrator said the team should draw inspiration from his Nguni background, which is famed for its bravery and strong fighting instincts. The spear and the shield, which he gave the team, are strongly associated with the military might of the Nguni culture found in Southern Africa.

“I know that the quality is there, the determination is there, the mix is perfect. We have got the young and experienced players who want to show us that we do have cricket players that can compete with the best in the world and succeed,” he said.

“The key word is: succeed. There is nothing in the world that should stop you from doing well. We shouldn’t be still at the bottom.

“We should be at the top and I want to say to you that as you go out into battle, in our Nguni background, when we send children to battle, we wish them well and give them spears to go and fight.

“So, like good warriors and good Chevrons that you are, coming through the heart of the great Zimbabwe, I am going to give you a shield and spear to take to Australia and use it to win your battles in the T20 World Cup,” said Matshaka.

The Chevrons are scheduled to get their campaign underway against Ireland on October 17. They will take on the West Indies two days later and then round off their first-round action against Scotland on October 21.

The top two teams from Group B will join the prestigious Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.

The other teams that will make the line up in Australia include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the host nation, who all begin at the Super 12 stage.

Hosts Australia will be defending the title they won at the previous edition in the UAE last year. The Chevrons are returning to the big stage after a six-year hiatus. The 16-team tournament runs from October 16 to November 13. Matshaka urged the Chevrons to do it for the passionate Zimbabweans, who will be rallying strongly behind them.

He said the team, which won the T20 Word Cup qualifying tournament without losing a match in Bulawayo recently, should aim to build on the momentum.

“It’s extremely exciting to be going to the World Cup. It’s a big challenge to the players and to the coaches as well. Behind you there are 15 million people who support you.

“I am saying 15 million deliberately. When you qualified in Bulawayo for this particular tournament that you are going to, for the first time I realised that some of my friends and relatives knew I was part and parcel of the Zimbabwe cricket team because they started sending messages.

“I didn’t know they actually followed cricket. So, there are a lot of people who follow us, people who want us to be successful,” said Matshaka.

“The way you performed in Bulawayo is not an impossibility. You are going to be able to perform in that particular way in Australia.

“I have no doubt whatsoever because there you showed a lot of commitment, you showed a lot of passion, and it is that passion and commitment that will make you win.”

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said the team has prepared well for the tournament.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for all the support in the last few months leading up to the qualifiers and all the preparations leading up to this T20 World Cup tournament.

“I am pretty proud of the way the guys have been playing cricket in the past few months and I have no doubt that we will go to Australia and make the nation proud,” said Ervine.

ZIMBABWE SQUAD FOR ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2022:

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

Reserves: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi