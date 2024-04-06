A messy yet busy netball weekend

Veronica Gwaze

Sports Reporter

PREMIER Netball League games will resume today despite some clubs protesting against being made to play without a substantive committee in place.

The committee was supposed to be elected on March 9 when PNL held its annual meeting but that was deferred due to disharmony and alleged interference by the mother body, Zimbabwe Netball Association.

Culminating into a deadlock between the outgoing committee and clubs, it was then agreed that an interim steering committee be set up while issues were being resolved.

Jebes Muchapondwa who was the league steering committee secretary general last week stepped down leaving the team without a leader.

However, PNL have indicated that the league matches are going ahead.

The 16-teams league games to be played in bubble format are slated to start with matches to be hosted in Harare (Stodart) and Gweru.

Another bubble was scheduled to be played in Mutare but had to be cancelled.

“We are going ahead with the games although this does not mean that we are ignoring the challenges that we have,” revealed Tapiwa Chirenda, a founding member.

“Those who are willing to play will go ahead and do so while those who are not can wait until issues are resolved.”

Ironically, Chirenda said he is pleased with the advancement they are making as a league despite principal sponsors Nedbank yet to express full commitment to sponsoring this season.

“We are working on our issues, elections will be held at a date to be set and we are hoping it happens in the next two weeks,” added Chirenda.

However, a team manager who refused to be named said they will not take part in the league until pending issues are resolved.

For some time, said the manager, there are issues that have not been going on well and have been swept under the carpet.

The manager also revealed that they are concerned with the manner in which PNL selectively uses

Meanwhile, it will be a busy weekend for Glow Petroleum sponsored Rainbow Netball League with one of their biggest fixtures pitting Correctional Queens and Glow Petroleum scheduled for Support Unit at 12:00pm today.

Glow Petroleum Queens, under the mentorship of former senior national team captain and reigning coach of the year Perpetua Siyachitema, will be seeking to extend dominance of their record-equalling three straight RNL titles. Without tasting defeat in their 36 outings (72 points) and 2778 scores Glow Petroleum was honored to take the (floating) trophy home for keeps.

Conversely, the Prison side, after finishing last season as league runners-up will be looking to upset the champions.

Siyachitema says they have their eyes on a fourth title.

“We are always in it to win it; the expectation is for us to win our fourth title,” said Siyachitema. We beefed up in areas where we felt we came short last season, we have not lost a match so far and I am happy with the direction we are headed to; our new acquisitions are proving to be a worthy investment.

“I believe with the squad we assembled we will win the league again, however, we are not taking away anything from our opponents, obviously they are equally working hard to beat us.

“With the work we have put in, we are confident of another successful season.”