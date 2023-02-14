A kiss of life for Rufaro!

A RAY OF HOPE . . . Work has now started on sprucing up the neglected Rufaro Stadium as these pictures show the work now being done inside and outside the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mbare.

Ellina Mhlanga-Sports Reporter

IT appears the renovations for the Rufaro Stadium are back on track with some work already underway at the ceremonial home of Zimbabwean football following the announcement of the partnership between the Harare City Council and City Parking a few days ago.

The stadium, which is part of the Zimbabwe’s rich football history, has been in a state of disrepair due to years of neglect.

It was last used for top-flight football matches in 2019. It was red-flagged by the ZIFA First Instance Board in 2020 and condemned for being unfit to host top-flight football.

However, City Parking Public Relations manager Francis Mandaza yesterday told The Herald they were expecting to have the stadium back in good condition by mid-next month.

“City Parking has started construction work at Rufaro Stadium on the agreed scope of work which includes perimeter wall, shopping complex, parking lot and B arena ground.

“Our contractors are already on the ground with their construction equipment ready to start work. We have already procured most of the needed building materials including 120 000 bricks, river sand, pit sand and cement among other materials. Our expectations are that by mid-March we should be nearing project completion,” said Mandaza.

The stadium had become an eyesore and will require a lot of work to meet the required standards.

The perimeter wall around the stadium has been in a sorry state and general maintenance of the infrastructure has been an issue. The open space outside the ground was turned into a dumping site while part of the car park had been occupied by trucks and vendors.

Prior to the current activities taking place at the stadium, it has been closed several times for renovations. But there wasn’t much progress made towards resuscitating the facility and meeting the requirements for it to be certified fit to host PSL matches.

This is has seen all Harare-based clubs, including giants Dynamos and CAPS United, relying on the National Sports Stadium for their home matches.

Black Rhinos had to find an alternative home last season when they moved to Vhengere Stadium in Rusape.

A visit to Rufaro by The Herald yesterday showed workers busy with the ground work at the stadium and indications are that works on the construction of the perimeter wall are expected to start soon.

Some of the materials on site include bricks, sand and gravel and there were graders on site clearing part of the open area outside the stadium, that had been invaded by some apostolic sects, in preparation of the work to be undertaken.

According to a statement released by the Harare City Council recently, as part of the project, City Parking, a major source of revenue for the council, will carry out works outside the main stadium.

“As part of the project partners, City Parking will carry out work outside the main stadium which includes another arena towards the city end, a shopping complex, additional outside toilets, a statue of one of the country’s finest football legends, the late George “Mastermind’’ Shaya, a car park, food court and boundary wall, among others.

“The B Arena will mostly be used as a training ground and will have its own boundary wall, a supermarket, some small shops and the works include having its own in-and-out access. The shopping complex, which is where the George Shaya statue will be erected, will include sports attire shops, betting shops, car washing facilities and a bar.

“The car park is expected to accommodate 500 cars and will include a parking bay which accommodates 10 buses and a VIP parking lot, all secured by automated boom gates. The VIP parking lot will accommodate trucks at the extreme end.

“The perimeter walls of the revamped Rufaro Stadium will include a mixture of brick wall and palisade fencing,” reads the statement.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Innocent Ruwende, confirmed the city council has started work at the stadium.

“All works have started including City Parking partnership,” Ruwende said in a brief statement yesterday.

With the new PSL season around the corner, renovations of Rufaro can only bring some hope for the clubs and relied in the event that the ongoing work is completed.

The City Council has in the past made several unfulfilled promises towards the refurbishment of the stadium. The stadium had remained unattended despite announcements they had set aside funds for the project. But, with workmen now on site, it appears there could be progress this year.

While City Parking are working more on the outside of the stadium, concerns are still lingering on the renovation of the structures inside the stadium which include the run-down changing rooms, the press tribune, the toilets, the bucket seats, turnstiles and the turf.

The City Council was criticised last year after cancelling a potential game-changing lease agreement with Sakunda Holdings.

The energy giants had laid down massive plans which could have seen Rufaro transforming into a world-class facility.

Sakunda Holdings had set aside investments in the region of US$5 million for the project but the deal sensationally collapsed amid accusations and counter-accusations from both parties.