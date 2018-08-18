A DREAM COME TRUE….Gems make history as they qualify for 2019 Netball World Cup

Veronica Gwaze in LUSAKA, Zambia

THE Gems have done it!

The Zimbabwe senior netball team gave the country something to cheer its spirits yesterday when they qualified for the 2019 World Cup finals in Liverpool, England.

They secured the much-needed and decisive win against Kenya at the ongoing African Championships, in Lusaka, Zambia, yesterday.

The Gems become the third team from this country to qualify for the World Cup of a team sport after the senior rugby and cricket national teams. Having won the African title in 2015, the Gems have written another success story as they continue to set to the bar high.

They will be in Liverpool, England, next year rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s best countries such as Australia, New Zealand and the hosts.

The Gems, led by coach Lloyd Makunde, went into the championships, which were also serving as next year’s World Cup qualifier, with the high hopes of qualifying for the global showpiece turned it into reality.

“For the first time, Zimbabwe makes it to the World Cup, which is what we have always dreamt of and trained for,’’ said Makunde.

‘‘I am happy the girls have stood the competition, tough as it was, and we have made history.

“Such a qualification is what every coach could ever wish for and I am a happy man now because my efforts did not go in vain, our efforts have come to fruition.’’

It was a lop-sided affair in which Zimbabwe dominated in all the quarters to on their way to a 58-42 victory.

Kenya took to three substitutions right at the seventh minute to try and recover from the 7-0 Gem-attack.

But their efforts were in vain with the Makunde-coached side in fine form to snatch centre passes in a row, with goal attacker Mercy Mukwadi and wing attacker captain Perpetua Siyachitema, driving straight to the accurate Pauline Jani, who utilised all chances.

The beleaguered Sports and Recreation Commission, who have been found wanting in dealing with the challenges facing domestic netball, led the way yesterday in congratulating the senior netball team for their achievement.

“This is the good news that we have been waiting for and as a nation let’s celebrate the achievement of the girl-child who have raised our flag very high.

“Congratulations to the Zimbabwe Netball Association, led by Mrs Leticia Chipandu, for leading the Gems to this well-deserved victory and qualifying us to the World Cup for the first time.

‘‘This will indeed go down in history as a great chronicle and major achievement.

“It is in this regard we would like to join the rest of the nation in congratulating the Gems for qualifying for the World Cup.

‘‘It was your resilience, fortitude, tactical discipline and focus which had taken you this far,” read part of the statement posted on their Facebook page.

The Sports Commission, interestingly, had posted the congratulatory message even before the Gems had secured their place at the World Cup. For, even after they had beaten Kenya, they still needed Uganda to beat hosts Zambia for them to secure their place in England without having to worry about today’s final match against the East Africans.

The Ugandans also qualified for the World Cup.

“We would like to implore the nation to lend a hand to the girl child as they now shift their focus to the World Cup, which is highly demanding with respect to preparations technically, materially and financially,’’ said the Sports Commission.

“This is an opportunity for those who may want to be associated with this success to come on board and lend their hand in even making the World Cup mission a success.

‘‘Let’s not be left behind by the wheels of success which are in our midst.’’

After losing to Uganda yesterday, Zambia with four points from four games, crashed out of the World Cup battle while Namibia, Botswana and Kenya are fourth, fifth and sixth.

Zimbabwe conclude their campaign with a game against Uganda this afternoon.

The match will decide position one and two for the tournament.

Zimbabwe and Uganda remain top on the log standings with eight points each but the latter are leading based on goal aggregate.

Makunde is optimistic they can go all the way and claim the title.

“I am optimistic of a gold title as we take on Uganda,’’ he said.

‘‘I know it is a big team but for the Gems, we have proved that we are also a big team.

‘‘We simply have to stick to our game plan and we are good,” said Makunde.