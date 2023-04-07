9 perish in road crash along Masvingo highway

Herald Reporter

Nine people died while 31 others were injured when a Toyota Caravan kombi and a minibus collided at the 192km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway this morning.

The accident occurred around 6am, police have confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 0600 hours where nine people were killed whilst 31 others were injured when a Toyota Caravan kombi with 18 occupants and a mini bus with 22 occupants collided at the 192 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.

“The bodies of the nine victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while 20 injured passengers are admitted at the same hospital.

“The other 11 injured passengers are admitted at Gweru Hospital. More details to be released in due course,” said the police in a statement.