9 months in jail for stealing studio equipment worth $1, 3 million

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 19-year-old Epworth man was yesterday sentenced to an effective nine months in prison for stealing studio equipment worth $1, 3 million from a Bindura based music producer Tirivashe Zambuko.

Simbarashe Zimondi of house number 5626 Kubatana Overspill Epworth in Harare pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Bindura Magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison before three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. An additional six months were suspended on condition that he restitutes Zambuko of $26 000 and US$32.

Zimondi broke into Zambuko’s parents’ house in Magamba Way Aerodrome Bindura on January 7 this year.

Acting in connivance with his accomplice only identified as Kudzi they entered the house after forcibly opening the window using kitchen knives and pliers.

The pair hired a Toyota Sienta motor vehicle registration number AFC 5550 belonging to Nevermind Shereni of Epworth to ferry their loot worth $1 360 000.

The prosecutor Mrs Leneel Makurumure said the matter came to February 5 this year when detectives from CID Bindura received information that the stolen property had been sold in Epworth.

Follow ups were made leading to the arrest of Zimondi. He led the police to the recovery of studio equipment worth $1 320 000.