Government clears quarantine centres

Another 285 returnees went home yesterday after testing negative for Covid-19 in mandatory quarantine facilities, ...

9 escapees return to quarantine

12 Jun, 2020
0 Comments
The Herald

Mash Central Bureau
Nine returnees who evaded mandatory quarantine and hid in their rural homes in Centenary and Mt Darwin have been found and returned to Madziwa quarantine centre.

The nine, who returned from Mozambique and South Africa recently, were nabbed after they were reported to authorities by members of the community.

Three of the returnees, who returned from South Africa, escaped in Kadoma on Monday, while they were being taken to Harare by authorities and four others returned to the country illegally from Mozambique and hid in Centenary.

The remaining two came into the country from Mozambique through Mukumbura and hid in Mt Darwin and were taken to St Albert’s Hospital .

Mashonaland Central provincial development coordinator Mr Cosmas Chiringa expressed gratitude to communities who came forward with information on people dodging quarantine.

“This is an indication that people understand the situation and taking awareness seriously,” he said.

“We continue to encourage the communities to be on the lookout of people who are escaping from quarantine centres or in hiding.

“Quarantine is a necessary process for our returning citizens to curb the spread of the disease. There is no need to be afraid or panic, the majority of people who test positive to Covid-19 recover.”

