89 million fingerlings to be distributed by 2030

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Over 89 million fingerlings are set to be distributed in community fishponds over the next six years as Government scales up fish production.

The fingerlings will be distributed in Village Business Units, School Business Units, Vocational Training Centres and Youth Business Units.

This comes as community gardens that accommodate two fish ponds are currently being established across the whole country.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development said over 11,6 million fingerlings will be distributed to all the business units in 2024.

In 2025, about 14,4million fingerlings will be distributed.

In 2026 and 2027, over 20 million fingerlings will be distributed, while 2028 will see over 11 million fingerlings going to the business units.

About 7 million fingerlings will be distributed in 2029.

In 2030, over 4,2million will go to all the business units.