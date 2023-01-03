89 babies born on New Year

Mr Admore Jecheche and wife Thandiwe Ncube hold their newly-born baby Admore Junior who was one of New Year babies at Mpilo Central Hospital. -Picture: Elia Saushoma.

Ivan Zhakata and Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Eighty-nine babies were born on New Year’s Day at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Chitungwiza Central, Mpilo Central and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

In Harare Metropolitan province, Chitungwiza Central Hospital recorded 28 babies, followed by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals with 22 babies.

Mpilo Central and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) had a combined 39 births.

Harare Central Hospital could not immediately release the information as the responsible authorities were said to be out of town.

Of the 28 babies born at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, 16 were girls and 12 were boys.

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Wing recorded 11 girls and 11 boys.

Parirenyatwa Hospital spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire, said: “This year we have registered a total of 22 births on New Year’s Day and out of these 22 births, 11 were girls while the other 11 were boys.”

Chitungwiza Hospital public relations officer, Mrs Audrey Tasaranarwo, said: “A total of 28 babies were born on New Year’s Day. Sixteen were girls and out of the 16 births, there were two stillbirths.

“A total of 12 boys were also born on the day and we had no complications, all our births were normal.”

The hospitals could not immediately provide the time when the first birth was recorded, the sex of the baby and the weight.

In Bulawayo, the biggest baby born at Mpilo weighed 4,3kg while the smallest weighed 1,6kg.

At UBH, the smallest baby weighed 1,7kg while the biggest was 4,1kg.

For Ms Nobukhosi Dladla from Nkulumane, her New Year baby whom she has named Menelisi, was an early present which will usher in all the great things in 2023.

“I am happy that of all the presents I could get in 2023, God decided to bless me with my healthy baby boy. According to the scan he was supposed to be delivered on the 9th, but now that he is here, I am so delighted to be a mother.

“His arrival on New Year’s Day doesn’t only make me the happiest human being right now, but marks the beginning of great things in my life,” said Ms Dladla.

Ms Tafadzwa Masodzi from Rose Camp said her baby was the tiniest, but she was grateful to the staff at UBH for the sterling job in helping her deliver.

“I am so relieved and delighted as well, my son is indeed a special New Year gift although I am yet to name him. I had so many complications, but I am happy that he is here alive since we both do not have any complications. I know that this miraculous birth signals a great start to this year and I can tell that indeed it’s going to be a great year.”

Mrs Nkosinomusa Ncube, who had to be rushed to UBH from Esigodini due to complications, said she was happy that her first born baby was alive and healthy.

“This is my first child and after going through challenges and complications during pregnancy I can testify that indeed there is a God in heaven. The fact that he was delivered on New Year means a lot, he will forever be a special baby destined to greatness as he was born when the whole world was celebrating.

“I would like to appreciate our healthcare workers who never tire in saving our lives, they have been so helpful and may God bless them for their timely efforts to help us as pregnant women,” she said.

At Mpilo Central Hospital, Ms Brenda Mthamzeli from Emakhandeni said her 2,8kg baby boy was all that she needed to start the year 2023.

“I am happy that this boy came at this time, he brings in a breath of fresh air and I know that his birthday will always be a stark reminder that things can be fine. The fact that he was born on New Year means he will bring forth so much joy and happiness in my life,” said Ms Mthamzeli.