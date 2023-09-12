85 panners arrested, 5 tonnes gold ore recovered

Crime Reporter

At least 85 panners were arrested on Sunday and police recovered five tonnes of gold ore, various equipment and detonators in Chegutu under “Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/ No to machete wielding gangs” blitz.

Some of the suspects who were arrested at Evington Mine have since appeared in court while others are assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were in progress.

“On September 10, 2023, police arrested 85 people at Evington Mine, Chegutu under operation “Chikorokoza Ngachipere, Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No to machete wielding gangs.”

“Some of the suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of suspected gold ore and failure to wear protective equipment,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the arrest led to the recovery of 135 bags of suspected gold ore weighing approximately five tonnes, 100 EMEX detonators, 51 EMOPEC detonators, 87 fuses and a 500 metre ignite code.