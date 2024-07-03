President attends Junior Parliament session

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has arrived at the New Parliament building in Mt Hampden for the official opening of the 32nd Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe.



There will be a sitting of the Junior Parliament where debate on issues affecting the nation are expected to be discussed.



Cabinet Ministers are also in attendance and are expected to respond to issues that would have been raised by junior Members of Parliament.



President Mnangagwa is expected to address the Parliamentarians.



The Junior President will inspect the guard of honour.