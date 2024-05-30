800 people employed at Mbudzi Interchange

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

A least 800 community members have so far been employed at the US$88 million Mbudzi Interchange in southern Harare after being trained as semi-skilled and skilled workers for the project.

The project has created direct employment for several people and downstream activities for thousands of others, while creating skills transfer and an upgrade for the Department of Roads staff.

Last week, legislators from the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development toured the project which is now 64 percent complete and appreciated the work done so far at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads.

Short-term funding for the project was arranged through local financial institutions, while Tensor Systems, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Construction formed the Tefoma Construction consortium to build the interchange, the most ambitious and complex piece of road engineering in the country.

The Government has so far injected US$45 million towards the project which is set for completion by the end of July.

In a statement, the committee said during the visit they heard oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development regarding the project’s progress and challenges.

“The Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development conducted a site visit and a tour of the Mbudzi Interchange, which is currently under construction. Following the visit, the Committee heard oral evidence from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development regarding the project’s progress and challenges.

“Notably, some households were displaced to make way for the project, and affected individuals received compensation. As part of their corporate social responsibility, the project employed and trained some vendors and community members as semi-skilled and skilled workers.”

In an interview during the tour last week, the Committee chairperson, Cde Knowledge Kaitano said: “There is so much progress here and we are excited to see the developments. When we were last here two months ago, we were wondering what was going on, but now we can see everything is now taking shape. We can see where we are coming from and where we are going.”

Resident Engineer Emmanuel Dube said work is progressing very well and is now at 64 percent complete.