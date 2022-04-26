8 die in separate accidents

Two people died following a fatal road traffic accident involving a train and a Honda Fit vehicle along Chiremba Road in Harare, this morning. -Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Crime Reporter

Eight people have been killed while 14 others were injured in separate road traffic accidents which occurred in Harare and Bulawayo this morning.

The Bulawayo accident involved a commuter omnibus which claimed the lives of six people while the other one a Honda Fit which rammed a train in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they will release more details.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Masiyephambili and Khami Road today at 0500 hours where six people died while 11 others were injured.

“A non-Zupco Toyota Hiace Kombi with 17 occupants went through a red robot and rammed a moving truck before it was trapped between the horse and trailer and dragged for about 30 metres,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have notified motorists that Chiremba Road is currently blocked at the railway level crossing near OK-Mart in Harare, following a fatal road traffic accident involving a train and a Honda Fit vehicle.

“Two people have since died and Police are currently working with other emergency service providers to bring the situation back to normalcy. Police appeals to all motorists who use Chiremba Road to connect to Robert Mugabe Road to find alternative routes,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.