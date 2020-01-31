7m euro boost for goat, pig production

The Herald

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter
Stakeholders in livestock production have welcomed the European Union (EU)’s 7,3 million euro support for livestock, which is expected to improve production and market competitiveness.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop in Harare yesterday, Pig Producers Association of Zimbabwe (PPAZ) chairman Mr George Mudanga said the funds are primed to support 56 000 piggery farmers and 800 000 farmers in goat production by 2023.

He said the programme is part of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP), which is aimed at improving food security.

It targets farmers countrywide under the auspices of Action Aid Zimbabwe, a non-governmental organisation committed to improving livestock production in Zimbabwe.

Said Mr Mudanga: “I can confirm the reception of 7,3 million euro from the EU for the purpose of improving meat production and other products from livestock. Right now, activities are underway countrywide.

More details to follow…

