Hollick wins Zimbabwe Open

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH African golfers continued to dominate the field after Michael Hollick romped to victory in the 2024 FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf championship at Royal Harare on Sunday afternoon.

Hollick finished with a 20-under-par 268 after an epic final day against countryman Darren Fichardt, who pushed him to the limit with his 18-under-par.

Zimbabwean Scott Vincent was in third place with a respectable 14-under after a feisty last two days on the course. His brother Kieran Vincent also put up a commendable show, tied for fourth place with Swedish golfer Frederick From.

Another Zimbabwean Ben Follett-Smith was sixth on 11-under while top Zimbabwean junior Matthew Bramford, was the top amateur after finishing for 38th place, with a course par score 288.