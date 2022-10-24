700k people to benefit from US$36,7m food relief programme

Yeukai Karengezeka and Lesego Valela

Herald Correspondents

More than half a million food insecure people are set to benefit from United States-funded US$36,7 million food assistance programme which will be implemented through the World Food Programme.

Rural people are often negatively impacted by climate vulnerability hence the need for food assistance as they wait for harvesting time.

The lean season runs from October to March 2023.

WPF head of programme in Zimbabwe Mr Roberto Borlini told journalists at a warehouse in Harare recently that the initiative will benefit 700 000 rural households across eight districts in Zimbabwe.

“We are humbled by the assistance that USAID is extending to the people of Zimbabwe in a year marked by Covid-19, climate shocks, food and fuel price hikes,” he said.

“This lean season, WFP will gradually reach 700 000 people in rural districts at peak in partnership with Zimbabwean government through the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme which distributes food to vulnerable communities.”

Districts that are set to benefit include Buhera, Hwedza, Chivi, Mudzi, Bikita, Nkayi, Mangwe and Mt Darwin.

The distribution consists of maize, cooking oil, cow peas and sorghum.

Mr Borlini said WFP remains committed in supporting humanitarian and social work to the needy and continues to create livelihood opportunities for them.

The United States Mission Chargé d’ Affaires Ms Elaine French said her country was committed in joining hands with Government to eradicate food insecurity in Zimbabwe.

“Achieving food security during Zimbabwe’s lean season is always challenging. I am happy to announce US$36.7 million for the 2022/23 Lean Season Assistance Funding provided by the US government for the people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mrs French also said the US government had also pledged an additional US9 million towards food assistance for the assets programme in 2023.

Through this initiative, WFP will provide life-saving food in exchange for work on community assets like feeder roads, community gardens, dams, and irrigation systems.

The community-centred approach also promotes nutrition, gender equality and social protection.