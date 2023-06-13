700 young women acquire ICT, goat rearing skills in Mash Central

Ms Apphia Nyasha Musavengana poses with some of the programme beneficiaries at Tendayi Community Hall in Bindura.

Herald Reporter

Over 700 young women from Mashonaland Central completed ICT and goat rearing training under phase two of the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT programme, over the weekend.

The nationwide programme is aimed at empowering young women with skills on how they can utilise information communication technology (ICT) to enhance their businesses.

The conclusion of the five-day training programme in Mashonaland Central was marked by a prize giving ceremony that was held at Tendayi Community Hall in Bindura on Saturday.

Speaking at the event that was attended by young women from all over the province, Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT president Ms Apphia Nyasha Musavengana said that the training was aimed at equipping women with skills on how to utilise ICT to market and manage their businesses.

“We were teaching women on advanced technology, how they can market their business in the digital world and also on how they can do their business using technology in terms of agriculture and aquiculture,” she said.

“We also trained them on keeping goats as a business or as livestock. Here in Mashonaland Central, we had 700 women that received the training and we are glad for receiving such a huge response.”

Ms Musavengana said that the 700 women will be part of the 20 000 young women that are expect to graduate next month after conclusion of phase two of the programme.

One of the trainees, Ms Faith Peter (26) from Concession said that the programme was beneficial to her.

“I have benefited from this programme as I have learnt a lot in ICT and goat rearing. Now I understand how I can utilise ICT to keep records of my goats as well as sell my goats online,” she said.

Another beneficiary of the training in Mashonaland Central, Ms Beatrice Gukuta (40) expressed her gratitude to Concord Young Women in Business Global saying that the programme has transformed her life.

“Previously I was a person who did not want to work but through this programme, I am now working for myself. I am now living my own life and I am enjoying the fruits of my hands,” said an elated Ms Gukuta.

The Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT programme is this week giving training to young women in Manicaland.

Government has intensified the drive to create a digital economy through improved access to ICTs in the quest to engender socio-economic transformation.

Improving access to ICTs is one of the key pillars of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), and a step towards the attainment of an upper-middle-income by 2030.