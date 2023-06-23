-
Herald Reporters ZANU PF will tomorrow launch its election campaign in Chipinge, home to one of the ruling party’s founding fathers, Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole, who was recently conferred with National Hero status as President Mnangagwa’s administration continues to right wrongs of the past. The holding of the campaign launch in Chipinge attests to Zanu […]
-
Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter THE late national hero and prominent businessman, Cde Ben Mucheche, who was laid to rest yesterday at his farm in Beatrice, was described as a true champion of black empowerment. Cde Mucheche was also described as a fearless cadre who contributed significantly during the liberation struggle by providing vehicles for comrades and […]
-
Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter President Mnangagwa and a Zanu PF Government is the best foot forward towards the realisation of Zimbabwe’s national health targets that best serve the people and their needs, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said. VP Chiwenga said this when he officiated at the relaunching […]
Comments