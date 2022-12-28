69 lose lives in bloody festive season

Trust Freddy Herald correspondent

At least 69 people have so far died in traffic accidents this festive season with 92 injured in the 1 285 recorded road traffic accidents between December 15 and Monday.

Almost all major accidents involved private cars, with none of the major accidents involving a bus or other public service vehicle, police report.

Human error in the form of speeding, overtaking errors, inattention and misjudgment caused the accidents, with injuries and deaths made higher because of overloading of passengers in some cases.

The same 12 days last year saw more accidents, 1 626, and more injuries, 337, but slightly fewer deaths, 62.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday noted the 12 days included National Unity Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“On Unity Day, 22nd December, a total of 107 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide and three of the accidents were fatal where three people died while 27 were injured. In 2021, 144 road traffic accidents were recorded with seven being fatal, killing 10 people while 26 others were injured.

“On Christmas Day, a total of 119 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide with 10 being fatal, killing 13 people and injuring 89, compared to 187 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2021 with 10 fatal, which killed 13 people and injured 35 others.

“On Boxing Day, 88 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide, 15 being fatal and 16 people were killed while 19 others were injured, compared to year 2021 where 103 road traffic accidents were recorded, with five being fatal with seven people killed, while 29 others injured,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi said vehicles that were involved in the accidents were mostly private cars that were exceeding their carrying capacity.

“No major road accident involving public service vehicles has been recorded so far,” he said. “However, the police are concerned with the number of private vehicles involved in accidents during this holiday.

“Some of them will be overloaded while others are being used for purposes which are clearly not suitable for such use. The police has so far impounded 2 159 vehicles for various defects.”

He also urged drivers to be cautious and promote road safety on the roads as the holiday continues.

“There is no need for one to be over-excited or reckless on the road. Police will continue with the current deployment level on the roads and communities till the 15 January 2023.”

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe managing director Mr Munesuishe Munodawafa appealed to motorists to be responsible on the roads.

“We continue to appeal to public service vehicle owners and drivers not to overload and from the statistics, it is clear that we can do better in terms of curbing road traffic accidents.”

Recently, Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Cde Mike Madiro said a road traffic accident was occurring every 15 minutes in Zimbabwe, and daily five people were killed and 120 injured.

“We cannot accept and take as normal, the fact that a road crash occurs every 15 minutes, with five people being killed daily and with at least 120 being injured throughout the country. This must stop and it must stop forthwith. Road carnage is a forgotten silent pandemic which we must all act on.”

Government, he said, was working on reducing road accidents by half as detailed in the economic blueprint, National Development Strategy 1, adding the fight against road carnage was a collective responsibility.