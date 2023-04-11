Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 6, 2023. /Xinhua

The Chinese Foreign Ministry hailed French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to China, noting that the heads of state of both countries reached a series of strategic consensuses and both sides signed nearly 40 intergovernmental agreements and business contracts in a wide range of areas including aviation, science and technology, education and agriculture.

The two heads of state agreed China and France are able to keep to the overall direction of a comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, mutually beneficial, enterprising and dynamic, and jointly promote world peace, stability and development, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Citing a joint statement issued by both countries on April 7, he said both sides stressed the importance of the high-level mechanisms on strategic, economic and financial, and people-to-people dialogues for the development of bilateral cooperation, and agreed to hold a new round of meetings under the three mechanisms.

The two sides agreed to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of aviation and aerospace, agriculture and food on the basis of complementary advantages to promote the development and revitalization of both countries, he said.

Both sides will support each other’s concepts and initiatives of multilateralism, work together to address global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity conservation and food security, and jointly improve global governance, Wang noted.

The two heads of state also had an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis and agreed to continue to strengthen communication and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks and a political solution to the crisis, he added.