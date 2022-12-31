Goodbye 2022, hello 2023, what’s instore?

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Acting Entertainment Editor

It is just a matter of hours before 2022 is gone,and 2023 is upon us. Whether or not you made New Year’s resolutions, spent the final day in December at home or among friends, or stayed up late to watch the ball drop, January is officially here.

December 31 is often a time to reflect, and plenty of celebs also got sentimental while celebrating the end of the year.

Each new year offers an exciting opportunity for a fresh start and new beginnings, which is probably why we all look forward to New Year’s Eve so much.

No matter what your goals are for the coming year or how many new year’s resolutions you plan on making for 2023, ringing in the start of a new year is a moment to acknowledge.

One, to celebrate all of your experiences from 2022; and two, to welcome the new year ahead.

However, several local stars and other nonentities took to social media to pay homage to important life events, while setting goals for the months to come.

The Herald on Saturday Lifestyle caught up with some celebrities who shared how 2022 has been and what is in store for 2023:

Gift Vince Nyere — photographer (GiftedPhotography)

My plans for 2023 include gaining new skills, or developing existing ones to higher levels of competency, is one of the best ways to further my career.

Taking skills courses, for instance in sales, I believe it will allow me to diversify my applications, proving a more valuable asset to any project or organization.

2022 has been difficult especially in my field.

I have learnt that the customer is the one that truly matters, learnt from my mistakes, creating something of value or shall I say a big dream, valuing my team (without my team I am a sinking ship) and I don’t let anyone call me boss because I’m part of the team.

My 2022 at first, we have been facing many challenges as you know that the past two years we have been under Covid-19 pandemic which causes a dynamic change. And my company has never been so integrated, but thank God that November and December we saw the hand of the Lord and there was a shift of business wise. The first thing I want to do in 2023 is to upgrade my gear, communication skills, give back to the community and host a business workshop for my team.

Karin Coric — modelling guru and lifestyle coach

We are very excited for 2023 as we have so many plans, especially plans for growth. We are starting 2023 off with an explosion of couture never seen before in Zimbabwe and which encompasses luxuriously finished tailored fashion pieces.

We have been working tirelessly on this project which will be launched on the January 1, 2023, KXS will be a collaboration of an exclusive collection of my absolute favourite looks of all time, comprising glamorous, exclusive, ready to wear collections ranging from resort wear, to office chic and pieces for the glitz and glamour event runways and red carpets, that are in line with world fashion trends.

The collaboration between myself and Sean Schoultz has been in huge demand and we feel that the energy surrounding 2023 is the perfect time for KXS to be born.

We have been in talks for some months now with international and regional modelling agencies to partner with us.

This will help our models to break into the international modelling scene, quicker, moving more professionally and efficiently.

We have already had an amazing partnership with European Top Model, which has been an incredible joint venture for both of us, but we feel that we now need to expand our partnership base in order for our models, who have the potential to make it on the international circuit, to have a swiffer organized, professional move, bearing in mind the amount of girls that are falling prey to unscrupulous individuals whose motifs are questionable and definitely not in the interest of the model.

2022 has seen the highest number of pageants ever recorded, it has highlighted the abuse and unprofessional handling of pageants and models.

Pageant organizers are always out with their “begging bowl” to sponsors who are tired of being exploited as they do not keep their promises resulting in them pulling out at the last minute.

Models are sponsoring themselves to get to progress in international pageants and us as a country are always embarrassed because they either have not been briefed or groomed properly or coached by anyone in the know. Very seldom do girls actually receive the prizes on offer and often have to pay the organizers huge sums of money to enter.

Living standards at some of these boot camps are below standard, with girls not getting fed properly for days. They are transported and questionable modes of transport, these transporters have no insurance to carry the number of contestants and when fatalities occur the organized distance themselves and brought to book.

Security at these patches are also very low, which leaves the girls in uncomfortable and vulnerable positions. While it is understood that the winner is managed by the organizing committee, the girls hardly do anything, this is a year where she should be doing the most amount of charity work, pushing her project and serving Zimbabwe.

As the chairperson of the Modelling Industry Association of Zimbabwe, early in the year we will be meeting with new, smaller agencies and helping them to put the right infrastructure in place as well as regulating rates for commercial modelling and advertising, as we feel models are getting paid too little in comparison to their counterparts world-wide.

2022 taught me to not judge, to be kind, to be humble, and to help those who needed a helping hand to get back on their feet.

God has played a huge part in helping us understand each other and work together, and we need to always remember that he is good and worthy of praise.

I have been in the modelling industry for just over 27 years, I have seen people come and go, have seen the industry change, met new people, travelled, many of my girls are doing incredibly well on the international circuit and we have grown into the leading model agency in Zimbabwe, not only the largest, but the biggest and most reputable and the only one with international partners. I was voted businesswoman of the year.

Ralph Kadurira (entrepreneur, author)

My plans are to continuously grow my babies, The Mesh, Springtide Cleaning and PIGA Consultancy into super brands by ensuring we gain great market share within the respective industries.

2022 has been a great year. It had its very significant lows and its significant highs. At some point business seemed bleak but through the guidance and support from mentors we prevailed and managed to even expand beyond our borders. My greatest lesson will be ‘‘Build and Keep the right and useful networks’’.

The main highlight in my career as an entrepreneur this year was when I got awarded as one of the Top 15 Young CEOs in Zimbabwe by the CEO Africa Roundtable for 2022 and also as the Emerging Entrepreneur by the Zimbabwean Business Awards.

The first thing I want to do in 2023 is to take 30 young people between the ages of 15 and 24 for a Purpose Mentorship program where I will teach, guide them into discovering and pursuing their life purpose!

Simbarashe Nyamadzawo (author)

My plans for the new year are to make an impact in Chitungwiza through Chitungwiza Hub. Chitungwiza Hub is a part of Global Shapers Community. Global Shapers Community is a network of young people driving action, dialogue and change. It was founded by Professor Klaus Schwab in 2011. Global Shapers Community is an initiative of The World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

It is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. 2022 was a fairly good year for me. My biggest lesson was that; Without ideas there is nothing without the right people to implement and execute them.

My greatest highlight as a leader was to travel to The World Economic Forum Headquarters and United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland for a series of leadership symposiums. It was a learning curve which opened my eyes and gave me exposure to world class standards which I will use as a benchmark in my leadership.

The first thing I want to do in 2023 is to read once again one of my favourite books. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. It’s a book which is beautifully written and it gives me the courage to follow my dreams and face the year ahead.

Brian ‘Ginimbilite’ Goshomi (socialite)

It’s that time of the year when we all vow to change our lives for the better. My 2023 year resolution as Ginimbiliteis to take a shot of entrepreneurialism, inspiring new ventures based on my passion. I look forward to lofty goals, self-reflection, personal improvement and expansion of my brand name. As we all say only the sky’s the limit, l am also willing to venture into any humanitarian activities so as to improve myself-esteem and make the world a better place.

The year 2022 has been great. It has become the year of my breakthrough being recognised as GinimbiLite nationwide. However,l have learnt to adjust to fame and negative thoughts so as to maintain a positive outlook to overcome obstacles. My rise to a celebrity life has taught me to either affect or inspire the community. I feel honoured to be one of the socialite guests invited to attend high profile events such as Nama, Rick RoseConcert and Miss Zimbabwe Queen.

As we start 2023 l am looking forward to unlocking new chapters. Get ready to see me get plugged in any business opportunities be it mining or farming to boost my financial status.

Brita Maselethulini (former beautyqueen, radio personality)

I will definitely be creating a lot more artwork as you know that painting is one of my passions. Also learn new things and do some things differently. I am still intrigued and inquisitive about a lot of things, so I’m dialling up my adventure button and being spontaneous.

It was a very challenging year which tested my wits but also compelled me to stretch my mind. A lot of critical thinking came into play to problem solve. I also was cognizant of how fragile life is and how not to take it for granted and treat each day with a degree of sanctity and reverence, appreciating those and what God put in my life.

In my career the greatest development has been upskilling and personal development in areas that I felt needed to be given attention. Rapid changes in the way business is being done needed me to adapt and be constantly learning. So a lot of reading, researching and networking became quite essential.

So I guess improving oneself is an ongoing process. First thing for 2023 is to shed off the festive weight. A lot can happen at Christmas and New Year’s celebrations oh! and every other month before that Lol. Importantly though is to get my head in the game and put some action into the plans I’ve laid.

Romeo Gasa (musician)

In 2023, I am planning to do more videos from my latest album Phone Yababa Imhiripiri so that I can promote my modern sungura beat, collaborations are also underway. I have learnt that music business should be supported by another business so that when music is down you can survive from other means.

The first thing for me to do in 2023 is to release my new video titled Mukundi.

Joyce Chimanye (fashion designer — Zuvva label)

2023 is about investing my time to learn more about Prayer and the Word of God and more about Fashion and Art. I would say 2022 has had it challenges which have helped me to grow as an individual. One has to be careful what one sows. You ripe what you sow. Good or Bad. In my career the greatest development for 2022 was my training in handmade leather products and my plans to launch those products in 2023.