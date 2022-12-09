Mutare District tops Grade 7 results

MUTARE Junior School has a total of 53 candidates who attained six units in last year’s Zimbabwe School Examinations (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven national examinations — the highest in Manicaland Province and way ahead of second-placed Baring Primary which had 18 candidates with six units.

With six subjects now being sat for in the ZIMSEC Grade Seven national examinations, attaining six units becomes the best possible mark of results, of which a total of 163 candidates managed to achieve that feat in Manicaland.

Another school in Mutare, Chancellor Junior, came third with 16 learners who attained six units, while Mt Mellary in Nyanga is in fourth position with a total of 15 learners who attained six units.

John Cowie of Rusape is in fifth position with 13 candidates who attained six units, followed by Chipinge Primary that has seven learners who attained six units, while Mutare’s St Joseph’s Primary has five candidates with six units and is in sixth position.

Hartzell Central Primary in Mutasa District is on eighth position with six learners.

Roman Catholic-run, St Judes Primary in Nyazura (Makoni) had a total of five learners, making them the ninth best in Manicaland.

Rusape’s St Joseph’s Primary had four learners and settled for 10th position, tied with Three Brigade Primary in Mutare which had the same number of candidates who attained six units.

Confirming the results, Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Edward Shumba, commended Mutare Junior School for a job well done.

He urged other schools not to hesitate to visit or consult Mutare Junior on how to improve their results.

“I think Mutare Junior deserves the praise for a job well done. They did a good job and the margin speaks for itself. We really want to congratulate them for that.

“Generally, things could have been difficult, but I thought the schools did very well as we returned to normalcy from the Covid-19 induced breaks of the recent past years.

“Other schools that did not do well must not hesitate to visit or consult Mutare Junior on how to improve their results. They should find out what they did not do right that Mutare Junior got right,” said Mr Shumba.

He singled out Mt Mellary as an example of schools that have shown great improvement.

“We have schools like Mt Mellary who have shown great improvement and that excites us. They were not part of this league of top achievers, but they are now up there.

‘‘Again, those who seek to improve on their results must not hesitate to learn from the ones that are showing great progress,” said Mr Shumba. – ManicaPost