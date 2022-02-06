65-year-old woman beheaded, buried in a shallow grave

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East Province have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly beheaded a 65-year-old woman from Maruza village in Mudzi and buried the remains in a shallow grave.

The body of Juliet Chapfuruka was discovered on February 2, 2022 with burn injuries and in an advanced state of decomposition.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway.

“Police In Nyamapanda are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which the body of the victim, Juliet Chapfuruka (65) was found buried in a shallow grave on February 2, at Maruza Village, Mudzi.

“The body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition with no head and with burn injuries. A human jaw, teeth and grey hair were found at about 64 metres from the grave along a stream bank,” he said.

Meanwhile, investigations into the death by suspected drowning of three girls from All Souls Mission, Mutoko are underway.

The trio aged 9, 10, and 13 were found dead in a dam near All Souls Mission with one of them bleeding from her genitals.

A suspect has been brought in for questioning by the police.