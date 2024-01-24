65 illegal settlers arrested for invading Lake Mutirikwi dam basin

George Maponga in Masvingo

65 people have been arrested after they allegedly invaded parts of the Lake Mutirikwi Dam basin and set up settlements within the boundaries of Zimbabwe’s second-largest inland dam.

The arrests were conducted by a joint team comprising the police, officials from Masvingo Rural District Council and the Environmental Management Agency(EMA).

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the suspects are in custody assisting police with investigations adding that their arrest is part of an ongoing operation spearheaded by Masvingo police dubbed ”No to Land Barons”.

He said the suspects are being charged with violating the Water Act(settling in a prohibited dam basin) and will appear in court soon.

”’We are intensifying our operation against land barons and we want to warn people from settling in undesignated areas in contravention of the law. We will not rest until all those illegally occupying land are brought to book,” said Inspector Dhewa.

Nearly 400 illegal settlers have been arrested in Masvingo since January 10 when police in the province embarked on an operation to flush out illegal land occupiers.