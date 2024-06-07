65 Air Rally aircraft land at Kariba

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

A massive fleet of at least 65 aircraft is set to participate in the annual Air Rally in Kariba, Victoria Falls and Hwange.

The hum of various types of aircraft engulfed the resort town of Kariba as the fleet landed at Kariba International Airport.

Tour operator Mr Cephas Shonhiwa confirmed that the group landed in Kariba yesterday

“They landed at the Kariba International Airport yesterday and they made bookings at the major hotels for a sleepover,” he said.

The fleet left this morning headed for Hwange.

They will then fly to Victoria Falls.

The rally brings together at least 170 participants displaying their navigational skills, manoeuvring, timing and pinpoint flying.