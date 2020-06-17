64k nabbed for lockdown violations

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested 67 419 people for flouting regulations in the first 10 weeks of lockdown, with Harare, Manicaland and Bulawayo provinces accounting for almost 58 percent.

Most people were arrested for unnecessary movement or failure to wear masks, but there were numbers arrested for liquor-related offences, violating the Road Traffic Act, miscellaneous offences and opening businesses without the required documents.

Most of those arrested have been slapped with deposit fines of $500.

According to police statistics, Harare has 13 554, while Manicaland has 13 024. Bulawayo is third 12 308.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said security continues to be tightened, with security forces manning roadblocks on almost all roads leading into the centres of towns and cities.

He reminded members of the public that the country was still under lockdown and there was need to observe Covid-19 guidelines.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that members of the public should to continue comply with lockdown measures put in place by Government. The police and other security services have stepped up operations in enforcing these measures and anyone found disregarding measures put in place will be dealt with in terms of the country’s laws,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said 173 returnees had so far escaped from quarantine and isolation centres, but 30 are now under arrest along with a total of 155 border jumpers.

Last month, the President announced that Zimbabwe would continue under Level 2 lockdown for an indefinite period.

However, more and more sectors and people are being exempted from the lockdown, but generally need to be able to show this if stopped at a road block.

Under this level, there are regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it and this will give the Government more time to strengthen prevention and case management approaches for various risky populations.

Only essential services, farming, farmers’ markets, tobacco marketing, businesses in the formal commercial and industrial sectors were allowed to operate during this period.