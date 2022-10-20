Four killed in road accident

The first accident occurred on July 17, 2022, around 2 pm on the 70 km peg along the Murewa-Madicheche Road where the driver of a Peugeot 306 Mr Panganai Mutize lost control of his vehicle after it burst its rear tyre. The vehicle veered off the road and landed in a gorge injuring all the passengers on board.

Herald Reporter

Four people died on the spot in a road accident between a haulage truck and a Toyota Corolla at the 21km peg along Sealous-Ngezi Road, Chegutu, on Tuesday night, police have reported.

A Volvo road train that was pulling three trailers was involved in a head on collision with the sedan that had four occupants on board at around 8.10pm.

In Gweru, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Clayton Matema (27) whose body was found floating in Connemara Quarry dam on Tuesday.

Police have since arrested Brandon Dube (18) in connection with the murder case.