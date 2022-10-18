O Level Maths exam paper leaked

18 Oct, 2022 - 18:10 0 Views
0 Comments
O Level Maths exam paper leaked

The Herald

Herald Reporter

The O Level Mathematics paper 1 that pupils sat for today was leaked, the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has confirmed.

In a statement, Zimsec said it had engaged the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe Republic police to trace the source of the leakage while some candidates that had prior access to the paper had been identified.

“The extent of the leakage is yet to be ascertained, after which relevant authorities will make an informed decision on the administration of this paper,” Zimsec said.

Related Stories:

The watchdog urged stakeholders to guard jealously the integrity of examinations in the country.

Police have been put on high alert to stamp out any unauthorised dealing of examination papers while candidates were warned to refrain from buying or distributing leaked papers to avoid cancellation of results.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting