635 graduate in First Lady-initiated waste management course

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

ABOUT 635 people drawn from the nine districts of Mashonaland East province have graduated in a Waste Recycling as a business course initiated by First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the Environment and Tourism patron.

Trained by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the graduates received their certificates at a colourful event held at Marondera High School.

Officiating at the event, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, who was represented by his deputy Barbra Rwodzi, challenged graduates to productively use the acquired knowledge and transform their livelihoods.

“Today we are here to congratulate and teach you on how you can transform your livelihoods through waste recycling and management. Taking the recycling route does not only reduce the volume of material sent to landfills, but also reduces the cost of waste management and amount of energy used to manufacture new products from raw materials,” said Minister Ndlovu.

“This subsequently saves the environment from degradation. In realisation of the situation, the Government prioritised waste recycling as a flagship output in the economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“To convert this into action, my office is rolling out a training programme to capacitate grassroots communities on the management of waste including reuse, recovery and recycling as business so that they earn a living through that as we move towards the realisation of Vision 2030.”

Minister Ndlovu said after such a capacity building exercise, he expects action on the ground.

However, he said for the people to be accepted in the communities they are going to operate in, they must ensure that they get registered with the local authority and EMA.

“This brings on board accountability and traceability necessary for one to be trusted by material providers and funding institutions.

“Furthermore, for your business to be successful as recyclers, you need to rally behind the National Clean-up Day declared in 2018 by the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa.

“For it is after cleaning, there will be a problem of how to dispose of the litter and you become a relevant solution to the community you operate in,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He said the ministry is lucky to have the First Lady as patron of Environment and Tourism.

“Our First Lady is educated and has a rich knowledge in environmental issues hence she is our patron as a Ministry. After looking closely into her knowledge, we realised that we will learn a lot and she will lead us to greater heights.

“Most of the programmes that we do at the ministry are initiated by our patron, and this programme we are gathered here today was launched earlier by the First Lady.

“She urged us to leave no one and no place behind, especially those who are from the rural areas and vulnerable, so that they get skills which will help them to earn a living.

“She pointed out to us that there is a booming industry in waste management and recycling and we should ensure that as many people as possible are trained on waste recycling and management.

“So today’s event is not just about celebrating the training but it’s a continuation of the training. We have invited those already in business so that you learn from them and establish market linkages. I know you already have an idea on what you are going to sell but the next question is who your business is going to sell to,” he said.Minister Ndlovu said it was important that everyone upholds the principles of reducing, recycling and reusing waste.

When those principles are followed, they will help combat serious environmental problems such as littered environs and global warming.

Minister Ndlovu said people can create treasure from trash and turn waste into wealth.

“I look forward to watching you become strong players who will grow the recycling sector to be a significant contributor to the national Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

Mashonaland East Permanent Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, who stood in for Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Aplonia Munzverengwi, commended the programme saying it will ensure a clean environment.

“This problem is rife in towns and growth points such as Domboshava and Murehwa. We hope this training will help curb the litter scourge in the province,” said Mr Kutamahufa.

Zimbabwe Sunshine Group director Mr Ronnie Mbaisa called on the graduates to take waste recycling seriously.

The group is made up of youths that were trained by EMA and formed a company for waste management.

Mrs Loveness Nyika from Nharira, Chikomba District, a beneficiary of the initiative thanked the First Lady for the programme.

“I learnt a lot, all along I was not even aware that one can make a lot of money through waste recycling processes.

“On top of that, Amai ensured that we do the course free of charge, this is commendable and I am thankful. I am now empowered as a woman.”

Ms Lovejoy Mwenezi from Marondera District also commended Dr Mnangagwa, adding that she now has skills that will benefit her.

“Thank you, Amai, for this course. As a young woman, empowerment is key to success. I will use all the skills and knowledge I acquired to earn a living and for those around me.

“I urge others to always take up courses initiated by our First Lady and become empowered,” she said.

Mr Fault Chapinduka from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe District said besides converting waste into useful products, collecting waste will also ensure a healthy environment.

“We are now aware that from waste, one can come up with a lot of useful products. Collection of waste also ensures that all of us will live in a clean environment, free of diseases.

“I want to thank the First Lady for according us this opportunity to learn about waste management and recycling. Having such knowledge and training free of charge is commendable.

“We are going back home with a different view of waste. I will also encourage others from my village to treat waste as a form of money,” he said.

To strengthen the recycling business market linkages, EMA has developed a Recyclers Directory to provide information on contacts and business lines for all recyclers in the country.

The directory will be updated regularly to cater for new players on the market.